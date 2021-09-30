Letter: Sabres anthem singer takes selfish approach

Regarding Doug Allen refusing to sing the national anthems at Buffalo Sabres games, it would cost him nothing but his pride to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Why would he show no care and concern for others?

So many people have died. More Americans have died than in all our wars combined due to the coronavirus.

Christianity is about selfless service to others, it's not about personal autonomy and a person's principles being precious to them. Go work on a Covid-19 unit and witness the suffering and death. What would Allen do to save one of their lives? It would cost him nothing but his pride to get the vaccine.

Perhaps America is not the home of the brave anymore, but the home of the selfish. Allen should forget himself for a minute. He is making a public statement about not needing the vaccine when people are dying every day because they haven't been vaccinated.

It's too bad he won't be able to share his God-given gift of singing with us anymore as a representative of the Buffalo Sabres.

Paul White RN

Amherst