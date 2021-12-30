Letter: Rusting steel at border is only Trump’s fault

A recent letter published in The Buffalo News stated that millions of dollars of steel purchased for the southern border wall is rusting, and “It’s Biden’s fault.” It always amazes me how Trump supporters can deflect the blame from former President Donald Trump to someone else, whether it’s Anthony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, or President Biden. The steel that is rusting away was purchased by the Trump administration, diverting money from military projects such as a school in Germany for dependents, because Congress, in its wisdom, would not give Trump the money to waste. The amount of wall built under Trump was 80 miles of new wall, and 372 miles of replacement of existing wall. Under former President Barack Obama, 649 miles of wall were built on the southern border. Under Biden, land that was seized under eminent domain is being returned to its rightful owners.