Letter: Russo-Ukraine war is not Biden’s war, as Thiessen says

Marc Thiessen’s assertion that President Biden owns the Russo-Ukraine War is utter nonsense. First and foremost, the United States, as part of NATO, isn’t fighting this war yet, the Ukrainians are. Thiessen’s repetitive opinion that we were too late in giving Ukraine heavy equipment to fight the Russians is speculative and classic hindsight anyway. He vastly underestimates the Russian army when he claims that with the proper equipment the Ukrainians would have, and still could, defeat them.

The Russians are not stupid, and they learn from their mistakes, just as we do. They are now grinding down the Ukrainians, slowly and methodically, with their heavy artillery, which is pushed down to battalion tactical group level. The Russians have at least 76 BTGs (1,000 soldiers per BTG) in eastern Ukraine, and will soon be adding several more refitted BTGs from the north.

It’s like the University at Buffalo playing Alabama in football. UB might hang with Alabama for a quarter or so, but in the end Alabama’s size and strength and capability will just wear them down. Thiessen’s expectation that with the proper equipment the Ukraines can push every last Russian out of eastern Ukraine is extremely unrealistic. The most Ukraine can hope for is to hold the Russians in place long enough for international pressure and mounting Russian losses to result in a cease fire.

So the idea that somehow President Biden is responsible for the outcome of this conflict is ludicrous. If Donald Trump had still been president, with all of his ties to Vladimir Putin and Russia, it’s an absolute certainty that he would be fully backing Communist Russia, not Ukraine, which is fighting valiantly for it’s young Democracy.

Tom Duffy Jr.

Lake View