Letter: Russian invasion harkens back to historic troubles

This invasion of Ukraine really blew up in Vladimir Putin’s face. Russia is weak economically (we already knew that), but the war also revealed Russia’s conventional warfare limitations. Their army and air force is underperforming, they have bad supply issues and command and control is weak. Morale is poor. Their navy can’t project worldwide power. The only thing that keeps Russia relevant (and frightening) is their thousands of nuclear weapons.

So you have a country with thousands of nuclear weapons and a big inferiority complex. These are the scariest times since the Cuban missile crisis and 1983 – the closest the U.S. and USSR came to war at any time during the Cold War.

I would also remind people who want NATO to get into a shooting war that NATO is a defensive alliance, meant to defend its members from attack. Not as a hammer to enforce foreign policy.