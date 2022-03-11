Letter: Russian citizens do not deserve to be punished

To the reader who was seemingly celebrating how sanctions are ruining the value of the ruble and ruining the Russian stock market, as a civilian, how would you feel if the shoe was on the other foot? I did not support the war in Iraq. If the rest of the world imposed sanctions on the United States during the Iraq war and tanked the stock market wiping out my savings overnight, for something I did not support, I would be sickened that others would be cheering this as an accomplishment.