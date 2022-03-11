Letter: Russian citizens do not deserve to be punished

To the reader who was seemingly celebrating how sanctions are ruining the value of the ruble and ruining the Russian stock market, as a civilian, how would you feel if the shoe was on the other foot? I did not support the war in Iraq. If the rest of the world imposed sanctions on the United States during the Iraq war and tanked the stock market wiping out my savings overnight, for something I did not support, I would be sickened that others would be cheering this as an accomplishment.
With this in mind, I have to commend the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for continuing to play Russian music and use Russian musicians. Unlike many athletic events, which ban Russian athletes who do not support events in Ukraine, the BPO recognizes that a country’s foreign policy is not representative of every citizen. Every day, I am reading about new bans on Russian athletes, students and products because of the actions of the Russian government. If not checked, the momentum of this ideology is going to end up repeating the mistakes of Japanese internment camps during World War II. Punish the governments, not the citizens.
Steven Bader
Eden