 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Russia-Ukraine war ends once Putin is stopped

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The war isn’t Ukraine versus Russia. The enemy is Vladimir Putin. That is the point Volodymyr Zelensky must make and keep hammering away at it. The war ends when Putin is destroyed. Until then it continues.

Jack Spiegelman

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: WGRZ photo was deceiving

Letter: WGRZ photo was deceiving

Throughout the blizzard WGRZ TV repeatedly tweeted a photo of road conditions that showed no snow on the highway. The picture appeared on at l…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News