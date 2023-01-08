Letter: Russia-Ukraine war ends once Putin is stopped

The war isn’t Ukraine versus Russia. The enemy is Vladimir Putin. That is the point Volodymyr Zelensky must make and keep hammering away at it. The war ends when Putin is destroyed. Until then it continues.
Jack Spiegelman
Buffalo
