Letter: Russia State Television, Fox News share similarities

I just read a CNN news article detailing the warped reality that the article’s writer saw being presented by Russia’s propaganda television network, RT, concerning the invasion of Ukraine. I had to laugh because my first thought was that the writer was talking about Fox News. The writer stated that he was struck by how brazenly RT’s hosts and personalities worked to mislead its audience and deflect from the issues at hand. My God, that is Fox News entire modus operandi.

Anyone watching Fox News in the days and weeks leading up to Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked military onslaught into Ukraine would think that the real terror facing the world was actually Canada, and that Justin Trudeau was the true tyrant. Yes, Justin Trudeau was the true bad guy, trampling on the free speech rights of heroic truckers, because he finally arrested the lawbreakers who had held Ottawa virtually captive for three weeks.