Letter: Russia State Television, Fox News share similarities

I just read a CNN news article detailing the warped reality that the article’s writer saw being presented by Russia’s propaganda television network, RT, concerning the invasion of Ukraine. I had to laugh because my first thought was that the writer was talking about Fox News. The writer stated that he was struck by how brazenly RT’s hosts and personalities worked to mislead its audience and deflect from the issues at hand. My God, that is Fox News entire modus operandi.
Anyone watching Fox News in the days and weeks leading up to Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked military onslaught into Ukraine would think that the real terror facing the world was actually Canada, and that Justin Trudeau was the true tyrant. Yes, Justin Trudeau was the true bad guy, trampling on the free speech rights of heroic truckers, because he finally arrested the lawbreakers who had held Ottawa virtually captive for three weeks.
Watching Fox News the past five years would lead the viewer to believe that the existential threats to American democracy were mask and vaccine mandates and not former President Trump who conspired to overthrow the government or a Republican Party that wants him back in power so he can finish his crusade to bring authoritarianism to America. Some Fox News personalities were actually rooting for Putin prior to his commencement of the destruction of Ukraine and blaming President Biden for Putin’s murderous rage. Fox has now changed its tune since the whole world sees who is truly the Hitler of the 21st century. Sad to say it, but Russia doesn’t need its own vile propaganda channel as long as Fox News is on the air.