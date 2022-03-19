 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Russia’s desired goal will shatter Ukraine
It doesn’t take a political genius to figure out this war and how it resolves itself. It’s not even a war – more like a TKO in the first or maybe second round. The Ukraine doesn’t have a prayer and once Kyiv is occupied and the country goes into the toilet Vladimir Putin will install a puppet government – staffed entirely by Ukraine. That means any resistance movement – no doubt already being planned – is faced with assassinating their own people. It’s called being between a rock and a hard place. But they will do it because they have no choice. I am reminded in almost every way of the film “The Battle of Algiers” – the classic account of civil war – brutal, relentless and unforgiving.

Jack Spiegelman

Buffalo

