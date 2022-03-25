Letter: Russia is, once again, marching on with impunity

It is difficult to watch what is occurring on the European continent. The naked aggression of Russia, the targeting of schools, hospitals, apartment buildings. I am perplexed by Europe’s inaction. They learned nothing from their experience with Adolf Hitler. They are sitting back, trying to suck America in, trying to get America to pay for the war efforts?

First, Russia went into the Crimea region of Ukraine. Europe did nothing. Then Russia went to Syria, Israel did nothing, they negotiated the use of Syrian air space, to have access to bomb Iran. Now, Vladimir Putin has committed war crimes, under the Geneva convention. Again, no action by Europe.

China pointed out on March 20, on “Face the Nation,” that they have a four-thousand-mile border with Russia. They will supply humanitarian aid to Russia? They want peace (China has not been to war since 1953). America just ended 20 years of war. I lived well, even though there was an iron curtain, Russia was called the evil empire. If Europe is not willing to take action, then, why should we?