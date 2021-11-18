Letter: Russ sets a good example of raising racial awareness

It made my day to read Rod Watson’s column about Hugh M. Russ III leading a dialogue here in Western New York on white privilege. Russ is a powerful man, and he is unafraid. He has a shot at raising awareness and possibly changing behavior. I am not sure who else can do it.
I, a white woman, also “worked like a dog” to achieve my goals. Back in the 1970s, I worked my way through college as a waitress in various restaurants here in Western New York. I hated every single restaurant job, but I needed those jobs because they paid the bills.
The manager of a chain restaurant in Cheektowaga where I worked in 1978 was the only restaurant boss I can remember who was decent. John motivated us, cared about us, and was a firm leader. One day I dropped into his office to ask him to sign my time card. He was on the phone and motioned for me to sit down. After a brief conversation, John hung the phone up and signed my time card saying, “He wants a job. I’m not hiring any Blacks.”
I was stunned. John said that? I said nothing, but I imagine my eyes were as wide as saucers. I was too young and naïve to challenge John, and I regret that I didn’t.
I learned something that day that I never forgot –I had a job I needed because I happened to be born with white skin. I also realized the no-win situation we white people were putting Black people in. I often heard white people complain that Black people were lazy and didn’t want to work. Yet the whites did not want to hire them. So, what exactly were they supposed to do?