Letter: Russ sets a good example of raising racial awareness

It made my day to read Rod Watson’s column about Hugh M. Russ III leading a dialogue here in Western New York on white privilege. Russ is a powerful man, and he is unafraid. He has a shot at raising awareness and possibly changing behavior. I am not sure who else can do it.

I, a white woman, also “worked like a dog” to achieve my goals. Back in the 1970s, I worked my way through college as a waitress in various restaurants here in Western New York. I hated every single restaurant job, but I needed those jobs because they paid the bills.

The manager of a chain restaurant in Cheektowaga where I worked in 1978 was the only restaurant boss I can remember who was decent. John motivated us, cared about us, and was a firm leader. One day I dropped into his office to ask him to sign my time card. He was on the phone and motioned for me to sit down. After a brief conversation, John hung the phone up and signed my time card saying, “He wants a job. I’m not hiring any Blacks.”

I was stunned. John said that? I said nothing, but I imagine my eyes were as wide as saucers. I was too young and naïve to challenge John, and I regret that I didn’t.