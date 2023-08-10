On Sunday July 2, The Buffalo News published an article about Philip Rumore upon his retirement as President of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The article by Ben Tsujimoto was very comprehensive and addressed Rumore’s tenure as President of BTF, but he did not say anything about Rumore’s teaching career that led to him being elected as President of BTF. He was a special education teacher and taught emotionally challenged students. He was as passionate about helping his students as he proved to be in advocating for teachers later in his career. His advocacy for his students presaged his dedication to other teachers in Buffalo.