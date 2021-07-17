Letter: Rude shoppers abound, exacerbating problems

While pushing my shopping cart down the aisle deciding what cereal to buy, I came upon three very large packages of meat that some rude, lazy customer had stuffed in an empty spot on the shelf. The meat was thankfully still cool so I gave it all to an employee to put back if they wished to.

Really? Is your life that busy and important that you couldn’t at least give it to someone at the checkout? Just tell them that you changed your mind. And these are the people that complain about the high price of food. I’m sure this is unfortunately an all-too-common occurrence no matter where you shop.