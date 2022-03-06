Letter: Rubio’s recent comments makes one truly wonder

One finds Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s recent comments accusing the Democrats of “…telling the rest of us how to live and think and believe, and how we are allowed to do it,” rather hypocritical. Is he not in the party that passes laws in many states that limit the right to vote, dictates what and how subjects should be taught and presented in schools, restricts what medical procedures parents can seek and provide for their children, and supports a Christian Nationalist agenda?