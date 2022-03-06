Letter: Rubio’s recent comments makes one truly wonder

One finds Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s recent comments accusing the Democrats of “…telling the rest of us how to live and think and believe, and how we are allowed to do it,” rather hypocritical. Is he not in the party that passes laws in many states that limit the right to vote, dictates what and how subjects should be taught and presented in schools, restricts what medical procedures parents can seek and provide for their children, and supports a Christian Nationalist agenda?
Interesting. Is Rubio not of the party that still promotes a “stolen election” when no tangible proof exists and supports an autocratic narcissist who believes himself to be above the law. While neither Republicans or Democrats are in any way lily white when it comes to their thirst for political control, one wonders who is “calling the kettle black” when accusing the other party of a Marxist “cancel culture.”
Brian Burke
Kenmore