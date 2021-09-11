Letter: Rotary Club offers service for society’s greater good

I agree with E.J. Dionne and the Washington Post Writers Group column in The Buffalo News Sept. 10 issue. The events of 9/11 were horrific, and I hope it never happens again. Our collective inspiration should be “…the devotion to selfless service that inspired our country two decades ago…” as written by that author.

As a member of the Lancaster Depew Rotary Club, I took a vow when becoming a member to selfless service. This organization’s motto is “Service Above Self” and the Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise in each Rotarian’s personal, business and community life.

I urge Western New Yorkers to see what we are about and join an inclusive, nonpolitical group whose calling is making all of us better people here and around the world.

Diane M. Terranova

President

Lancaster Depew Rotary Club