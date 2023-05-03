I was disheartened to read The Buffalo News report on Sunday, April 23, about Roswell Park’s refusal to release a report investigating allegations of mistreatment of people of color on its staff. Assuming the investigation was done in good faith, as an effort to correct problems in the culture of Roswell Park, it seems only wise to release the report publicly. How else will our community know that the steps taken will be adequate to meet the concerns identified in the report? Keeping its findings confidential only breeds mistrust in our community. And it makes it hard for someone like me, who has participated in the Ride for Roswell for several years, to feel comfortable that this institution is behaving in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.