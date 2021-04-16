Letter: Rooting out racism begins early with family, friends

My wife and I recently attended a rally at Niagara Square to call attention to anti-Asian activity that seems to be on the rise.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Legislator April Baskin made time from their weekend schedules to attend and speak at this rally and show support for the Western New York Asian community.

The first step to address any issue is awareness. We cannot have a discussion unless all are aware of the issues. Rallies like the one that was just held downtown are important to shine a light on racist, anti-Asian activity.

Children are not born with racist ideas, bias or prejudice. They learn these things from home, school, friends and acquaintances.

Racism, bias and prejudice are acquired over time. To begin to reverse these anti-Asian, racist trends we must start with awareness. Teach them that it is not OK to make fun, bully or laugh at someone because of the way they look, dress or speak.

As Graham Nash once wrote, Teach your children well…

Joseph Krenitsky

Buffalo