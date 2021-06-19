Letter: Rooftop gardens, twinned sewers are needed in WNY

I have been reading about what kind of infrastructure projects are wanted in the Buffalo area for Rep. Brian Higgins to bring federal pork barrel funds for, although I do not live in his congressional district.

I will not suggest highway projects at this point. However, why not build rain gardens and rooftop gardens in and around downtown and the harbor areas instead of the idea of more sewer facilities as Syracuse did. The former would cost far less than the latter at a time when our federal government has long been deep in both debt and deficit.

"Twinning" sewers to differentiate between sanitary ones and storm ones in most Northeast and upper Midwest cities is also a good idea, but should be scaled back and cut down with new aforementioned "green" infrastructure.

Furthermore, Cornelius Creek should be daylighted in Towpath Park and rewater the former Erie Canal prism there to flow both ways into the Niagara River.

Scajaquada Creek should also be daylighted down the middle of Schiller Park, as should the portion of Little Buffalo Creek from its hydraulic cement through the Zemsky family's Buffalo-themed micro-golf course at their Larkinville development.

Kevin Yost

Henrietta