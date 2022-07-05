Letter: Rollercoaster week results in disturbing court decisions

What a week it was. One filled with irony where, at the same time, women lost their right of choice in determining whether or not to bring a pregnancy to term, the Supreme Court made it even easier for any imbecile to purchase and carry a handgun. The irony is that the overturning of one law guarantees a population increase in some states, while in others, now including New York, increased gun violence is certain to reduce it.

Hypocrisy is the lifeblood of today’s Republican Party. Today’s GOP bears little resemblance to its previous iterations. Its finest moment might have been its demand of President Nixon to resign. Thankfully, he did. Its nadir has not yet been reached but its continued decline was presaged with the visage of con man extraordinaire Donald Trump riding the “down” escalator before announcing his candidacy for president. That omen of decline has proven true.

It was not surprising that, once in office, the reality-challenged orange smirker would wreak havoc and calamity on virtually anything having to do with normality and morality. For a short time, the GOP acted with faux outrage at Trump’s antics but have since embraced them, then looked askance at several outrageous actions, including two which resulted in impeachment but subsequent acquittal by a now totally invested totalitarian GOP.

But I digress. The GOP’s shameless disdain for the will of a majority of Americans extends not only to a woman’s right to safe reproductive health care and the public’s ability to feel safe from gun violence while shopping or attending school, church, or any social function. That disdain also extends to our hopes for a habitable planet, racial and economic equality, affordable health care, an open attitude for education including the controversial and ugly aspects of history, and embracing diversity in all its forms. There are now just over five months until we decide which kind of America we want. Choice is on the ballot. Vote. It may be our last best chance.

Mark Hardy

Tonawanda