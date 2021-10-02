 Skip to main content
Letter: Roller rink detracts from Canalside's appearance
As an urban designer who supported the plan to rewater segments of the Erie Canal in downtown Buffalo, I was extremely disappointed to see that most of the water has been replaced by a giant roller-skating rink.

Canalside was designed, at great expense, to commemorate as accurately as possible the original canal terminus at the foot of Main Street. Drawings displayed at community meetings and public presentations typically showed historically aligned cobblestone streets and canals filled with water (frozen in the winter).

Removing the water for a roller rink detracts from this vision and the goal of creating an authentic experience for visitors. Surely there are other places at the waterfront, and throughout the city, where people can roller skate.

Michael Di Pasquale

Northampton, Mass.

