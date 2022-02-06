Letter: Rogers shows no concern for the health of residents

Mayor Deb Rogers, please do not say another word regarding your personal opinions on the state and county mask and vaccine mandates. Most local citizens including this writer are still shaking their head on how irresponsible an elected official can be to endanger the health and safety of the constituents who assumed she would govern for all the people, not just the selfish entitled generation that cares about only themselves.

At the same time, not just the poor residents of Williamsville are affected by this obvious village dysfunction but consider all the surrounding communities that she has placed in jeopardy of Covid-19 exposure as well. I for one will not step foot in Williamsville again until there is some sign of order; some sign of standing up for all citizens’ rights for health and safety.

How can an anti-mask mandate position support the village business district?

Every business I have ventured into outside of Williamsville have posted mask requirements and are very busy with masked patrons. Perhaps she may be catering to a few business owners that have complained, or she is using this business excuse to justify her opinion. In any event she is jeopardizing the whole community with this irresponsible selfish stance.