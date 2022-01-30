Letter: Rogers’ political games harms those fighting virus

You don’t have to be a homeowner or business person in the Village of Williamsville to be alarmed by Mayor Deb Rogers’ ignorance and politicization of what should be a humanitarian issue. You need only have concern for those among us who are fighting for their lives from any one of a myriad of health-related issues. You need only care about our health care workers, who have gone to work every day for the last two years to fight for those infected with this terrible virus. Just imagine, if health care workers chose politics over humanity? Just imagine if emergency room personnel, now aware of Rogers’ grandstanding, declined to treat her? Of course, this will never happen, because the majority of people in this country are decent, caring human beings. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that because, unfortunately, with this virus, it only takes one person like Rogers to infect many innocent human beings.