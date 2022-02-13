Letter: Rogers must respect voters, by resigning post as mayor

Williamsville’s Village Mayor Deb Rogers should do the right thing and resign.

This call for her resignation is not about the use of masks and vaccinations; it’s about how one individual decided to exploit her leadership position to hijack a community and use them to further her personal agenda.

Williamsville residents have had no say in her decision to clash with the county and state on the mask mandate. The residents and business owners were never asked if we wanted to join her in her irresponsible campaign, yet she implied she was speaking on behalf of her constituents.

Many people outside the village vowed to never to patronize our establishments because of her. Her decision to put the community in the crosshairs of public debate and ridicule is reprehensible.

I ask people to not penalize our village businesses because of the unconscionable behavior of this mayor. We do not stand with her.

Step down Mayor Rogers and let us rebuild. Feel free to speak at your extremist events and radio shows … as a private citizen. Lobby all you want for a place at the alt-right table, but you do not have permission by the citizenry to take our village with you.