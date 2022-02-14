Letter: Rogers’ defiance sends citizens the wrong message

Most people who learned some American history would remember that George Washington was an American general credited with playing a significant role in defeating the British to establish the American colonies free from British rule. Washington also became the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789.

Smallpox was a devastating disease throughout the colonies. In fact, Cotton Mather in 1720 attempted to inoculate the members of his congregation. Continental soldiers were dying in greater numbers from smallpox than by death on the battlefield. There was more dread of the disease than of “the sword of the enemy. (Fenn 2001, 69.)

On Feb. 5, 1777, Washington ordered mass immunization of his troops. Smallpox devastated the Native American population and the slaves who fought for American independence. But the inoculation of Continental regular soldiers spared them death and stopped the incapacitation of any regiments. Inoculation which prevented the loss of soldiers from death from smallpox a great factor in the defeat of the British.