Letter: Rogers’ defiance sends citizens the wrong message

Most people who learned some American history would remember that George Washington was an American general credited with playing a significant role in defeating the British to establish the American colonies free from British rule. Washington also became the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789.
Smallpox was a devastating disease throughout the colonies. In fact, Cotton Mather in 1720 attempted to inoculate the members of his congregation. Continental soldiers were dying in greater numbers from smallpox than by death on the battlefield. There was more dread of the disease than of “the sword of the enemy. (Fenn 2001, 69.)
On Feb. 5, 1777, Washington ordered mass immunization of his troops. Smallpox devastated the Native American population and the slaves who fought for American independence. But the inoculation of Continental regular soldiers spared them death and stopped the incapacitation of any regiments. Inoculation which prevented the loss of soldiers from death from smallpox a great factor in the defeat of the British.
Currently the United States of America and the world are dealing with a pandemic of the Covid-19 virus that has killed more than 900,000 U.S. citizens with the total still rising. Many others have become severely disabled from the secondary effects of a Covid-19 infection. Mayor Deb Rogers of the Village of Williamsville has become a voice for more death and suffering by decrying measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19. During a recent Village Board meeting, WBEN talk show host Tom Bauerle said, “I think our Founding Fathers would be very proud of what the mayor is doing,”
I do not believe that George Washington would agree. The Bible (Proverbs 17:28) and Abraham Lincoln have been credited with saying in some form, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.” It would appear that Rogers and company have removed all doubt.
Susan Braen
Boston