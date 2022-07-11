Letter: Roe v. Wade protests reveal knowledge gaps

The recent wave of both peaceful and violent protests in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is incontrovertible evidence of the ignorance of a large swath of the American public. These residents of the U.S., some citizens even, seem unaware of the vaguest notion of what the U.S. Constitution actually says and, further, the actual opinions of the justices supporting their decision.

It might help if the wailing witless masses were to read the ruling which, in essence, states that abortion is neither protected nor prohibited under the Constitution, but is a matter for the states to decide for their respective residents.

The defenders of women’s rights, ever the most thoughtful among the populace, even attacked the state Capitol of Vermont in a paroxysm of moronic mischief. Had they taken the time to learn anything about this issue, rather than riot in a state of Pavlovian ecstasy, they would have learned that Vermont already has on its books H.57, which guarantees the right to abortion in that state, no matter the U.S. Supreme Court’s future actions. Further, Vermont has a constitutional amendment on the November ballot to protect abortion. Well, I guess it’s burn, baby, burn as long as progressives yearn for expression.

Of course, under the current slipshod nature of law and order in America, the protesters will be rewarded with spots on TV with the ever-lovely Rachel Maddow instead of incarceration. May they all live forever.

Lee Broad

Depew