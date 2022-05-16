Letter: Roe v. Wade must be seen within the proper context

In the opinion titled “Roe v. Wade is the law of the land in America” in the May 13 edition of The News, the writer raises a large number of questions in defense of this “settled law”.

It is useful to remember that presumably “settled laws” which protected slavery for nearly one hundred years were “unsettled” legislatively in 1865. Those laws were unsettled and erased because they were unjust.

It took the loss of over half million lives in a bloody civil war and the murder of a sitting U.S. president to awaken the Nation to the unjust nature of slavery.

The “compelling” reason for defending slavery leading to the civil war is best summarized by actor Robert Taylor in his role of Marcus Vinicius in “Quo Vadis” where in he stated “who would do the work in Nero’s empire if there were no slaves”

The defense of abortion is even more vulnerable than the defense of slavery because it ends an innocent human life, Slavery and Life are related moral issues.

Sending the question of abortion back to the states, resulting from currently assumed action by the court, is constitutionally appropriate but the country’s painful division on the issue will continue. Passing the “life at conception” act by Congress, HR 616, S99, would, like the 13th Amendment, lead to more just and therefore stable and settled law.

Frank Notaro

Amherst