Letter: Roe v. Wade is the law of the land in America

Women’s rights to safe abortion was confirmed as law by the very “justices” who now vote to strike it down. Prior to their emplacement on the Supreme Court, the newest justices all had agreed (under oath, no less) to the precedent that Roe was settled.

We know exactly why these justices were selected: specifically to remove a woman’s rights to body autonomy. Some states are actually considering murder charges against women who have abortions.

Forcing a woman give birth is punitive – as though a pregnant young woman did a bad thing … and now she must pay. Of course, this all fits in with conservatives’ foolish concept of abstinence & the denial of sex education for teens.

Yet what happens to the expectant mother who is emotionally, financially, or situationally unable to care lovingly for the newborn? What are the penalties to the biological fathers?

Most crucially, what happens to that unwanted child? At worst, this child will be unloved, neglected, even abused … often becoming a troubled adult.

To those who exhort adoption, I would ask: How many children have you adopted? How about those of mixed race? Kids with special needs? None? I thought so.

Conservative Republicans – laughably calling themselves the party of “family values” – historically have voted against funding for prenatal care for mothers, preschool programs, food stamps, funded childcare and social assistance programs for single mothers. Many in the GOP even balked at the child tax credit. One leading Christian Republican senator, Ron Johnson, said it isn’t “society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.”

We can draw no conclusion other than this: Anti-abortion conservatives value fetuses. But certainly neither mothers … nor babies.

Every child deserves to be a wanted child.

Nancy Denault Weiss

