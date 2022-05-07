Letter: Roe v. Wade document: has been leaked or planted?

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s 98-page “1st Draft” abortion opinion, which would overturn Roe v. Wade, will be debated for many months. This writing was dated and circulated on Feb. 10. It was published by Politico, a political journalism company, on May 2. The banner on the first page of the court document states that: “This opinion is subject to formal revision before publication…”

Notable is that there were no writings, as is often the case with certain court documents, that alerts the reader that the document is confidential, and its distribution is restricted.

The unauthorized publication of this court document may have been prevented if it had been stamped: DRAFT – Confidential to Authorized Personnel of the Supreme Court of the United States.

The question arises as to whether the release of the document was accidental or intentional? An investigation of this leak has been announced by the Chief Justice John Roberts, and hopefully this question will be addressed.

John Pauly

Amherst