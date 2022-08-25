Letter: Robinson’s opinion is wrong on the subject of abortion

It’s discouraging when people write opinions containing untruths, as in Eugene Robinson’s column of Aug 22. I don’t know if it is deliberate, or a sign of lack of knowing the subject. Robinson, read the SCOTUS decision on abortion. It simply stated that abortion decisions are to be left to the states. In a democratic society such issues belong to the voters, rather than by judicial fiat. His statement that a woman having a miscarriage, is “sent home to suffer” rather than have a “surgical extraction.” Sir, talk to any woman who has a miscarriage. What’s left of the pregnancy is evacuated by a D&C procedure, very common and very legal. Where, in his research did you find this “fact?”
I’m in the beginning stages of a March on Albany, April 10, next year. New York has some of the most draconian abortion laws in the country. This will not stand.
Helen Westover
Founder, STOP Planned Parenthood
Medina