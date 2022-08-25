Letter: Robinson’s opinion is wrong on the subject of abortion

It’s discouraging when people write opinions containing untruths, as in Eugene Robinson’s column of Aug 22. I don’t know if it is deliberate, or a sign of lack of knowing the subject. Robinson, read the SCOTUS decision on abortion. It simply stated that abortion decisions are to be left to the states. In a democratic society such issues belong to the voters, rather than by judicial fiat. His statement that a woman having a miscarriage, is “sent home to suffer” rather than have a “surgical extraction.” Sir, talk to any woman who has a miscarriage. What’s left of the pregnancy is evacuated by a D&C procedure, very common and very legal. Where, in his research did you find this “fact?”