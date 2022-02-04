Letter: Robinson’s comment needs some further explanation

Granted, the gist of his writing was the governor of Virginia pre-emptively eliminating certain data regarding Black history, but eliminating divisiveness could cause irreparable damage to accuracy of all history and sets a dangerous precedent. To truly educate, our school systems shouldn’t be eliminating divisive concepts from “any” history. Part of the problem reflects on those who review and recommend books for our school systems. Without understanding our flaws we cannot progress to better improving our political and social system equitably. If we are truly a democratic republic, history classes should not be used as propaganda to promote patriotism. I’ve already wondered how future history classes will teach about the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent the legitimate head of state from stepping into the presidency. This was a major assault on our representative form of government. What words will be used to describe what occurred? As stated by Spanish philosopher Santayana “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”