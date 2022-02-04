Letter: Robinson’s comment needs some further explanation

Eugene Robinson continues to be one of my favorite opinion writers published by The Buffalo News and his Jan. 26 column was most relevant and informative. I take exception to one of his statements, however, concerning the governor of Virginia banning inherently divisive concepts in Virginia schools relative to critical race theory.
Robinson’s stated “if you teach Black history without bringing up any divisive concepts, you’re not teaching it at all.”
Granted, the gist of his writing was the governor of Virginia pre-emptively eliminating certain data regarding Black history, but eliminating divisiveness could cause irreparable damage to accuracy of all history and sets a dangerous precedent. To truly educate, our school systems shouldn’t be eliminating divisive concepts from “any” history. Part of the problem reflects on those who review and recommend books for our school systems. Without understanding our flaws we cannot progress to better improving our political and social system equitably. If we are truly a democratic republic, history classes should not be used as propaganda to promote patriotism. I’ve already wondered how future history classes will teach about the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent the legitimate head of state from stepping into the presidency. This was a major assault on our representative form of government. What words will be used to describe what occurred? As stated by Spanish philosopher Santayana “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Our education system actively promotes STEM learning as the way of the future but we learn from our past. Accurate history should still be relevant subject matter, particularly when we currently are dealing with lies and conspiracy theories being promoted as fact in some circles. It wouldn’t hurt to also provide a better knowledge of civics to our students.
It is unfortunate the United Negro College Fund slogan has faded away because it is indeed true that “a mind is a terrible thing to waste.”
Helen Shoff
West Seneca