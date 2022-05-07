Letter: Roberts should stop protesting about leak

So Chief Justice John Roberts is feeling wounded by the “betrayal” of the Supreme Court, lamenting the “egregious breach of … trust” that he believes is an “affront” to the worthies in robes who are poised to strip millions of American women of their right to abortion services.

His sense of judicial propriety dictates that the high priests and priestesses of the court must safeguard the details of their solemn deliberations from the simpleminded masses who are thirsting for the moment they descend the mount and bestow, hewn on stone tablets, their lofty decrees.

Why shouldn’t the American people be privy to early drafts of Supreme Court decisions? Thanks to state and federal Freedom of Information Acts, every email, memo and phone message of the executive branch of government is open to public scrutiny.

The legislative branch routinely debates bills on the public record be-fore voting anything into law. Taxpayers should have access to the evolving work product of Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, et al. After all, we’re paying for it.

Roberts is deflecting.

The issue isn’t an unprecedented leak, it’s the fact that his Supreme Court is bent on implementing its twisted anti-women, anti-family activist agenda.

James Hufnagel

Niagara Falls