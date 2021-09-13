Letter: Robert Kennedy’s assassin should never be released

Sirhan Sirhan assassinated Robert Kennedy and we are going to pardon him. Why? He has already been saved from execution. He was supposed to spend his life in jail. A life sentence for killing a would-be president of the United States is justice. In an interview with David Frost, Sirhan said, “Imagine if you were a German or a Jew in Hitler’s Germany and if you had the opportunity to assassinate Hitler. I’m sure that you would have tried to do that.” Did Sirhan equate Robert Kennedy to Hitler? He killed Kennedy because Kennedy was supporting Israel. Does his pardon mean that it is justified to kill someone who supports Israel? He should complete his life sentence. His action changed the course of history.