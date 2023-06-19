At the Museum of Science on June 20, I would ask the members of the Buffalo community to question the New York State Department of Transportation as to why they fail to revise their “Kensington cover-up” in light of the plan for eliminating the Scajaquada Expressway (https://www.sccoalition.net/blog). In the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council plan there is to be no direct connection between the 33 and the “198.” The NYSDOT does not need to deal with those on- and off-ramps at the “kink” in the 33. The plan for the 198 offered by the GBNRTC makes clear that the 33 can be covered from the rail trestle to Best Street making possible a seamless integration of the GBNRTC plan for connection of Humboldt Parkway to Delaware Park with the “new” Humboldt Parkway planned on top of the covered 33. Speak up Sen. Sean Ryan; you secured $100 million for the Scajaquada Corridor. You can do better for your constituents, Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes. The best thing that happened for the Scajaquada Corridor was getting the NYSDOT away from the drafting board. With NYSDOT and the 33, we’re getting the equivalent of Bass Pro at Canalside, or the “no cars on Main Street” idea that cost $500 million to build and now $300 million to remove. Let it be out there that Buffalo has historically recreated the vision that Olmsted had for our “radial” city on the Great Lakes. Add this achievement to Canalside, Buffalo AKG and the new home of the Buffalo Bills. Don’t let the road-builders ruin the show.