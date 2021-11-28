Letter: Rittenhouse verdict invites several awful possibilities

What does the (Kyle) Rittenhouse “not guilty” mean for future actions?

It means three things that possibly will occur as to future action by the defendant as well as others.

First, this defendant will go to the next protest near wherever he moves to and undoubtedly bring his semi-automatic rifle and strut around like he’s king, “so don’t mess with me.”

Second, it will cause a vigilantism attitude at protests who will act like that 17-year-old kid defendant.

Thirdly, unless the State of Wisconsin changes its stupid law of “open carry of rifles,” it will be subject to more fiascos like what just occurred with similar killings and stupid verdicts.

Joseph Borzelliere

East Amherst