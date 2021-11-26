Letter: Rittenhouse decision raises several points

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has ended with the proper decision regarding the right of self-defense. Even in the liberal state of New York it is part of the law listed in Article 35 of the Penal Law.

There are provisions for the use of force and deadly force which all people should be aware. A copy of the law can be downloaded on a computer. It pretty much boils down to the legal use of deadly force means you or an innocent person is in immediate danger of being killed or subjected to deadly physical force.

There are other justifications such as protection from a person committing or about to commit forcible rape, forcible criminal sexual act, kidnapping or robbery. Otherwise, the law says you must retreat if you can do so safely, except you don’t have to retreat if you are in your dwelling. If you have to use self-defense the best thing to do is to call the police and your lawyer. Don’t ever lie to a law enforcement officer but use the Fifth Amendment and wait for your lawyer before making a statement. Give your name, address, and that you thought the person was going to kill you or a third innocent person. Don’t go into details yet.