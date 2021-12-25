Letter: Rise up Buffalo, and demand our grain elevator remain

All of Western New York should be up in arms over the thought of Archer Daniels Midland destroying our heritage. Buffalo’s waterfront history is on the line. Most old pictures of our waterfront include this great giant.

We have let too many destroy our beautiful architecture in this area. Don’t tear down this building. We identify our grain elevators and the Erie Canal with putting Buffalo on the map. Remember when we were told the “canal walls” would fall apart if exposed to the air? We now have a waterfront that attracts many visitors annually. Buffalo is a beautiful city with a very rich history. Stand up and fight for it Buffalo.