Letter: Rise in Covid-19 cases can be traced to outings
I am sick and tired of the supposed rise in Covid-19 cases due to private home gatherings, according to contract tracers. Has it entered the minds of the powers that be that maybe attending the Bills games, Sabres games, World’s Largest Disco, toy train shows, holiday craft shows and holiday shopping in general just might have something to do with the rise in cases?

I don’t believe for one second that it’s safe to attend any of the above mentioned gatherings and they are not considered to be a part of the rise. This whole thing has become insane. Stop the large gatherings, outside or not, and get this hideous virus under control. I am not spending one more holiday without my family because it’s the supposed reason for the rise in Covid-19. Get real already.

Sandy Miller

West Seneca

