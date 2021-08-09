 Skip to main content
Letter: Rinaldo did a good job representing Buffalo Police
When I brought the recent edition of the paper into the house, I saw a familiar face, a face I had seen so very many times on TV.

It was a face that had brought us the good, the bad and the ugly news, more often the latter two.

It was a face that was retiring after serving in law enforcement for over two decades and serving the people of this great city admirably and with distinction.

It was a face that had to constantly answer the tough media questions concerning the whys and why not's of a tragedy that just happened in the city.

But that day it was the face of a man looking to the next chapter of his life and we should all wish him the best that chapter has to offer.

It is the face of Capt. Jeff Rinaldo of the Buffalo Police Department.

Jim Schaller

Tonawanda

