Letter: Right-wing propaganda amplifies Trump’s lies

Trump-supporting protesters storming the Capitol Building and disrupting the counting of the Electoral College delegates is horrible, but it isn’t a shock. It is the culmination of lies, conspiracy theories and the propaganda promoted by Fox News and other right-wing outlets that promote President Trump’s claim he only lost the election because of widespread fraud.

When all is said and done, Joe Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20. But what have Trump sycophants wrought? And what price if any will the likes of Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy pay for their seditious behavior?

There is no evidence to support the claims of fraud. Surely if such evidence existed it would have been presented by now. There is only the effort to convince some segment of our country that they should believe Trump’s lies and thus continue to support his narcissistic effort to remain relevant.

Or in the case of some Senate and House Republicans, curry support for their own political ambitions. There are those within the GOP that fear their party’s ability to maintain minority rule is eroding. Given the kind of social unrest they gleefully promoted to try to retain control, I certainly hope that is true.

Raymond Castro

Glenwood