Letter: Right-wing crowd may find more ‘liberal’ Dr. Seuss author

The political right-wing in the United States has recently developed an obsession with the works of Dr. Seuss (pseudonym for the late author/illustrator Theodor Geisel) as expressed by the Michael Ramirez cartoon in the March 7 Buffalo News. These folks are up in arms because the publisher which owns the rights to Geisel’s material (Dr. Seuss Enterprises) has elected to stop printing six of the more than 60 children’s books written by the beloved writer. The titles to be dropped contain stereotypical bias against certain racial groups, especially Asians. Since hate crimes against Asians in this country have risen over 150% in the past year it did seem the responsible thing for them to do.

The six books in question were written mostly in the 1930s through early 1950s when anti-Japanese fervor was at its height due to World War II. In 1954, Geisel visited Japan where he witnessed the horrors of wartime destruction. After that trip he wrote the book “Horton Hears a Who!” which urges understanding and inclusiveness. It was thought this book was his way of recanting his previous intolerance.