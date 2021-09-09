Letter: Right to Work rhetoric amounts to union bashing

I am writing in response to the Another Voice article regarding Right to Work. I personally was in the biggest Right to Work “state” that exists: the federal sector.

I worked 35 years as a registered nurse at a VA Medical Center. I had the privilege of being the president of the union that represented the RN’s there for most of my 35 years. I also had the legal obligation to represent all the RN’s that worked there, whether they chose to pay union dues or nothing at all.

First: I can assure you that many of the RN’s that chose not to pay any dues (freeloaders) utilized our negotiated grievance procedure and my time and efforts on their behalf in a variety of situations that they became entangled in. I represented them with the same fervor as if they were dues paying members, which was my duty.

Second: I can also assure you that they benefited every day from that negotiated agreement that included not only a grievance procedure with just cause but seniority provisions, preceptor language, job posting and bidding and advancement opportunities along with much more.