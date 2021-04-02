Letter: ‘Right to Know’ law would only hinder police officers

A News Story of March 20 reports that, after 2020 saw City of Buffalo shootings go up 90%, “it’s even worse” in early 2021. Against this sobering backdrop, city officials think now’s a good time to implement “Right to Know,” still another law that restricts and add requirements to all proactive police investigative stops. They apparently think it’s a smart idea to emulate Syracuse by passing it, a city that itself saw a 55% increase in homicides in 2020. Good move.

Proactive policing is a valuable crime-fighting tactic. But it’s also almost completely voluntary. Police officers collect the same paycheck whether they engage in it or not. It’s only logical that any law that makes it harder to do it will result in less of it. No one can possibly believe that the decrease in police investigatory and traffic stops that the law will cause is a positive. It’s not rocket science. Any law that discourages cops from doing police work will only cause more crime. To pass it in the middle of the ongoing crime carnage is bizarre. It’s a sorry, illogical capitulation to the small but vocal anti-police crowd.