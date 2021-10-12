Letter: Rigas helped realize youth hockey dreams

I have recently read of the passing of John Rigas and felt saddened, although I never met the man, myself and others will always owe him a debt of gratitude. Twenty years ago, our youth hockey team from South Buffalo amazingly somehow were invited to a world-renowned hockey tournament in Zell am See, Austria, and after some deliberation with all involved we decided to take a chance and see if we could raise enough money to take our kids over the large pond to participate! Well, we pulled it off financially and one of the main reasons was Rigas. We mailed him a letter about what we were trying to do, and I’d say within two weeks he sent us a check for $5,000 which got the ball rolling and the fundraising efforts took off from there. So a dream for these kids became a reality that these 14-year-olds, now adults will never ever forget.