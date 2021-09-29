Letter: Riding with traffic makes cycling safer

A recent letter by a cyclist mentioned he always rode on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic, so he could watch for dangerous drivers. As past president of a Florida bicycle club, I would like to respond. I have some questions.

1) What does he do when he meets one, or 10 cyclists in a group, coming at him in the right (proper) lane? Does he go right, into oncoming traffic, or left toward the ditch or curb, moving others into traffic?

2) Is he aware that vehicles entering a road from intersections or driveways are not expecting a vehicle coming from the wrong way? Doubly dangerous when the cyclist is speeding downhill.

3) How does he make right turns? Does he move to the right side of the left lane, hoping oncoming traffic on his side will see him and understand his intent?

Our club has an enviable safety record, but we have endured terrible accidents over the years. We have learned from our mistakes.

1) We always ride on the right side of the road.

2) We encourage wearing bright helmets and clothing with flashing lights front and back, even during the day. We use mirrors.