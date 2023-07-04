The 2023 Ride for Roswell – Celebration with heart-ache. I experienced the Ride for Roswell for the first time this year, but I’m very familiar with Roswell. Nearly 10 years ago my father received treatment and a stem cell transplant at Roswell for a myeloma diagnosis. He still continues with chemotherapy treatment. At 83 he is now the Myeloma Clinic’s oldest transplant patient, and he also experienced the Ride for Roswell for the first time this year along with my sister, brother, and sister-in-law. Our team were the “Cycling CiKATas” and we proudly wore our pink shirts to honor our late mother, Kate. She received care at Roswell for acute myeloid leukemia in August of 2022. We did this first ride for her and it gave us a mission.

When 8,000 people come together to raise $5.6 million (and counting) you know it is a special event for a special cause. Surrounded by the excitement and enthusiasm of other riders, volunteers, and organizers, we pedaled the 34-mile route through gorgeous Western New York countryside. We finished our ride to exuberant cheers, clanging cow bells, inspirational signs and heartfelt “Thank You’s.” Who could not have felt surround by love that day? How can one ride have such an impact? I just had to look around to see the dedicated volunteers and organizers, cyclers from all backgrounds and experience, and the patients, survivors, and loved ones wanting to make a difference. All of us in some way had been touched by Roswell and giving back.