Letter: Richardson entranceway should be fully restored

I am the artist of the sculpture “Spirit of Community” installed at the Richardson Olmsted which is a national historic landmark. When the piece was installed in December 2017, my partners at Buffalo Renaissance Foundation and I shared this work as a gift to enhance the aesthetic beauty and long term vision of the Richardson Olmsted. The sculpture was designed with very site specific details in mind so as not to encumber the view of the grand architecture, and to welcome visitors with a warm embrace while celebrating Buffalo’s past, present and future. Today, sadly, that purpose has been defiled and the sculpture is caged in between a gas station canopy and plastic lawn decorations. In the words of a friend, “The piece was meant to see the heavens. You can’t put a lid on community unity.” With respect to the recent Buffalo News article regarding the entranceway flap at the Richardson Hotel, the opinion of this writer is that the entranceway should be fully restored to its original grandeur. The canopy needs to be removed so that visitors to the Richardson Olmsted can quietly enjoy our “Spirit of Community”.