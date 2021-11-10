Letter: Rich will get richer through stadium deal

It is a fait accompli that once again taxpayers will be subsidizing a football stadium. The county and state legislatures will use the overwhelming power of government to raise tax money for this purpose. While this tax burden will be assumed by middle- and high-income taxpayers, it will also impact the lowest income individuals as well. This is due to sales tax and the rent they pay to landlords, as landlords need to recover the property taxes paid on their buildings.
Such taxes paid will ultimately subsidize Josh Allen’s $258 million, six-year contract and the Pegula family's multibillion-dollar fortune. Let it never be said that our politicians lack the courage to stand up for the super wealthy at the expense of the little guy.
Laurence Tosetto
Clarence