Letter: Rich keeps getting richer while middle class suffers

I’m not convinced that this infrastructure bill is truly a benefit to the future of our country. How is going into massive debt a good practice for any institution or government? When I raised my children, I stressed the necessity of being fiscally responsible. It seems our politicians don’t share this theory the way they throw around trillion-dollar budgets so casually. How can we pay this increased debt when we already have over $28 trillion? Then we’re supposed to be reassured that the rich people and corporations are going to be taxed to pay off this bill? How many times have the politicians said that? Our public servants in Washington were the ones who created the tax code for the rich and corporations to avoid paying their fair share, whatever that is? So we should believe that they’re going to retract those actions? The middle class will undoubtedly be paying off the debt through increased prices and taxes. When companies pay more in taxes it is just pasted off to the consumer in higher prices. If these trillion-dollar increases are passed, our children and grandchildren will be footing the bill.