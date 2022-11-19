Letter: Reviewing Trumpocracy; hoping for a better future

Now that the Trump years seem to be fading, I hope we will be able to say about our national life in the fullness of time:

The essential values of the Constitution have survived.

The federal courts played a key role in the preservation of these values.

Those who believed in Trump’s mythic claims to “Make America Great Again” now will look to pragmatic, rational and ethical solutions to their real problems.

America’s vision as a haven for exiles and immigrants will still ring true.

George Orwell’s vision in his dystopic vision in his futuristic novel, 1984, of a society in which language has been misused to reduce and distort the complexities of consciousness, so that a few people can gain power, will have proven to be inaccurate.

Respect for the opinions of other will have been preserved.

The world’s natural resources will be preserved and enriched.

Cooperation and empathy will balance, if not replace, predatory selfishness and excessive materialism.

Frightening echoes of European Fascism of the 1930s will be silenced.

Sportsmania in America will share an audience with lifelong forms of competition: chess, shuffle-board.

Great literature will survive abbreviated forms of digital communication.

Neuroscience and related fields will make inroads into the cosmos of the mind and brain, so that mental suffering will take its place with other curable illnesses.

We will be mindful that our neighbors, near and far, have needs as great as our own, thus obliging us as an ethical and self-interested matter to share the wealth.

We will recognize that we are the other to the other as much as they are to us at first. This paradoxical recognition of sameness may then lead us to a greater sense of a shared human community.

Howard R. Wolf

Amherst