 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Returning students to school should be officials’ top priority
0 comments

Letter: Returning students to school should be officials’ top priority

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

We hear frequent updates from our Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, University at Buffalo infectious disease expert Thomas Russo and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo all informing us of Covid-19 transmission rates within the state and community. They continue to focus on the reasons why schools cannot reopen. Where are the mental health experts in this picture?

The rate of mental health cases in our children is growing every day, and with that, suicides among our youth. Why is there not a growing concern over the mental health cases? State Assemblyman David DiPietro and Congressman Chris Jacobs held a press conference in early March urging schools to reopen.

These serious mental health concerns cannot be ignored. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines allowing for three feet for younger children. We need to embrace these new guidelines immediately and stop looking for reasons to keep kids out of the classroom. We need to collectively work together in our community to get children back to school full-time!

Kimberly Henry

Amherst

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News