Letter: Returning students to school should be officials’ top priority

We hear frequent updates from our Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, University at Buffalo infectious disease expert Thomas Russo and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo all informing us of Covid-19 transmission rates within the state and community. They continue to focus on the reasons why schools cannot reopen. Where are the mental health experts in this picture?

The rate of mental health cases in our children is growing every day, and with that, suicides among our youth. Why is there not a growing concern over the mental health cases? State Assemblyman David DiPietro and Congressman Chris Jacobs held a press conference in early March urging schools to reopen.

These serious mental health concerns cannot be ignored. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines allowing for three feet for younger children. We need to embrace these new guidelines immediately and stop looking for reasons to keep kids out of the classroom. We need to collectively work together in our community to get children back to school full-time!

Kimberly Henry

Amherst