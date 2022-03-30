Letter: Return to standard time; not year-round daylight

Like most Americans, I welcome the extra hour of daylight in the evening. That, coupled with increasing temperatures, is a harbinger of spring and warmer days to come. Moreover, it positions Western New Yorkers to enjoy sunsets nearing 9 p.m. during summer’s high. While I relish its numerous blessings, we still need to return to standard time each November. The ramifications of keeping daylight savings year-round maybe be chaotic if not down-right treacherous.
A popular misnomer regarding daylight savings is that we “gain” an extra hour of sunlight. Actually, we sacrifice the sunlight hour in the morning. One may notice that it is now dark again around 7 a.m., reminiscent of late January. If we forgo turning the clock back in the fall, our sunrises will be as late as 8:47 a.m., which encompasses the crux of the morning commutes. And what about the children waiting at the bus stop? I am betting there will be calls to either start classes later or return to remote learning the first hour of the school day.
What is more disconcerting is the logic behind this bill. Passed unanimously by the Senate, it was spearheaded by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio who maintains that there are more “heart attacks, car and pedestrian accidents, and seasonal depression due to clock switching.” Huh? Did he or the rest of the Senate consider the foreseeable accidents in the morning hours in regions most affected by this bill? And then there is the issue of seasonal depression. In all due respect Senator, our depression, seasonal or otherwise, has been intensified over the last year by soaring gas prices, job insecurity, and waking up every morning to the relentless atrocities visited upon the Ukrainian people. Yet, Congress has done little to address these concerns. No, this was soft ball legislation passed by the Senate to pacify a frustrated American public. They must think that we are stupid. They may be right. We keep returning them to office again and again.